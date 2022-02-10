Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi gets UA certificate with minor cuts; Reports

Ever since the first look of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had released fans were going gaga over her avatar. Now that the trailer has finally been released, fans cannot stop praising the actress. Her bold avatar in the film is being loved by all and it is something very different from what Alia has ever done on the silver screen. The major problem that all filmmakers face is about the certification and cuts from the CBFC. Well, reportedly, even this Sanjay Leela Bhansali had to undergo some minor cuts but has been awarded UA certificate.

According to reports in India Today, Gangubai Kathiawadi that is all set to release on February 25, has been awarded a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but with some minor cuts. Reportedly, after the total changes made in the film, the duration has only been reduced by a minute or two. A scene that features India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, embedding a rose on Gangubai, has been modified. Recently, this Alia Bhatt starrer was also screened at the Berlin Film Festival 2022 and loved by all.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the teaser of the first song from the film, Dholida featuring Alia Bhatt was released yesterday and it has already been garnering praises. The film is a biographical crime drama based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will also star Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari.

