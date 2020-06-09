Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi might go on floors soon; Here's what we know about the SLB film

Reports have it that the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi have gotten rain covers on Sunday, which might or might not mean that the shoots might resume soon.

starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the diva, for one, it will be narrating a rather different story as far as Bollywood is concerned, and secondly, this will be the actress' first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When the movie was first announced and the posters were released, fans couldn't seem to get enough of the actress and ever since, we have been waiting to get an update on the movie's shoot resuming.

And now, the latest we hear is that with the lockdown restrictions being relaxed, a bunch of workers were snapped at the sets as they covered it up, now that the monsoon season has knocked in. In fact, we too had reported earlier that the film's shoot is likely to resume by the end of this month and in fact, Ashok Dubey, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) general secretary had also stated how the film could be amongst the first few films to go on floors. The Alia Bhatt starrer was due for a release in September 2020, however, with the lockdown having kicked in, we might witness a delay in the film's release. Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress also has a bunch of films in her kitty, including the likes of Brahmastra with , Sadak 2, and RRR. Alia has an interesting line up of films ahead, each of its own kind and we definitely cannot seem to wait to see her back on the screens. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt to resume shooting by June end?

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

