Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's set in Mumbai demolished amid indefinite delay due to lockdown?

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure and stalling of many filming schedules across India and in the heart of Bollywood -- Mumbai. One such film which seems to have suffered a tremendous amount of loss is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big banner project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film which stars in the lead role was being shot in Mumbai before the lockdown. For the same, the famed director had built elaborate sets. However, the situation in Mumbai continues to be serious as there has been no decline in the number of coronavirus cases being reported.

According to a recent Mid-Day report, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has ordered the demolition of the film sets. The reason behind this big decision was because the rent seems higher than the actual construction of the set. A source told the tabloid, "In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon. After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground." However, there has been no confirmation from the director on the same.

Two posters of the film starring Alia were released in January this year and created a massive buzz on social media. For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of the most infamous lady dons of Mumbai who was also was known for running a sex racket and was a courtesan herself.

