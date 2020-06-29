Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 to take the OTT route CONFIRMS Mahesh Bhatt: This is the best I can do to survive

Mahesh Bhatt also revealed that a two-day shoot for Sadak 2 is still in the pipeline and the cast is slated to shoot in July. Read on to know more.

The coronavirus crisis has led to a situation like no other. The film business has suffered a mammoth loss with a no box-office show for the first time for a period of more than three months. With uncertainty looming large over when theatres will reopen again, majority of the producers are heading for direct OTT releases on various platforms. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The filmmaker confirmed, in an interview to PTI, that releasing his film on a streaming platform is the only option he his left with.

He said, "It (number of COVID-19 cases) is increasing day-by-day instead of subsiding. In this situation do you think the theatres will open? And even if they do and Sadak 2 is released, will people go to watch it? People have to protect their families. Today, life is more important, I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer."

However, he added, that OTT releases are only a temporary phase. "Now that films are releasing on OTT, it doesn’t mean theatres will shut down. People need outing, big screen entertainment is fun. It is a temporary phase. We need to understand it rationally and not blast or put each other down. We should lift each other up. I have got no option, so I will definitely consider OTT. We have not made this film to put it in lock and key. We want to bring it to people so that they enjoy the film,” he said.

Mahesh Bhatt also revealed that a two-day shoot for Sadak 2 is still in the pipeline. The team is slated to shoot in July. “We have a two-day shoot left which we intend to begin next month. The post-production is going on in full swing simultaneously,” he added.

Alongside Alia, Sadak 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

