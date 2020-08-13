Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer most disliked on YouTube, hits 5 million downvotes in 24 hours
Mahesh Bhatt will be returning with Sadak 2 later this month and the makers dropped the film's trailer on Wednesday. Starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, Sadak 2 trailer received a mixed response. Largely, however, the trailer was mocked massively by netizens who rallied together to hit the dislike button on YouTube as a protest against nepotism and banning star kids. Now, 24 hours later, Sadak 2 has become one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube.
Not just that, the number of dislikes has hit a staggering 5 million downvotes on the video that was released on Fox Star Hindi's YT channel. The ration of like-dislikes showcases a stark contrast and public anger that has been raging since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was an outsider in the Hindi film industry, but was allegedly sidelined by industry bigwigs.
Even though the trailer of Sadak 2 has emerged has one of the most disliked trailers, it is important to note that it is also one of the top trending videos. On Twitter, a fan urged Pooja Bhatt to not worry about the dislikes as the trailer is trending on No 1. Pooja wrote back saying, "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!”
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
The bhatts deserve their dose of medecine, abosultely shameless and inhuman they are , what they did to hurt sushant , and even after his death releasing several articles to prove him mad , and after this proving full support to that witch rhea.They deserve the worst, and we audience should not wait for karma,let's be the karma for them.
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Flop.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
SHAME ON INDIAN AUDIENCE. If u don't like Alia just don't watch the trailer. By disliking you are giving her importance. And giving importance to a person whom you hate makes you a loser. My Alia wins.