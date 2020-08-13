Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 trailer most disliked on YouTube, hits 5 million downvotes in 24 hours

24 hours later since the trailer of Sadak 2 released, it has become one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube. Read on to know more details.

Mahesh Bhatt will be returning with Sadak 2 later this month and the makers dropped the film's trailer on Wednesday. Starring , Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, Sadak 2 trailer received a mixed response. Largely, however, the trailer was mocked massively by netizens who rallied together to hit the dislike button on YouTube as a protest against nepotism and banning star kids. Now, 24 hours later, Sadak 2 has become one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube.

Not just that, the number of dislikes has hit a staggering 5 million downvotes on the video that was released on Fox Star Hindi's YT channel. The ration of like-dislikes showcases a stark contrast and public anger that has been raging since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was an outsider in the Hindi film industry, but was allegedly sidelined by industry bigwigs.

Even though the trailer of Sadak 2 has emerged has one of the most disliked trailers, it is important to note that it is also one of the top trending videos. On Twitter, a fan urged Pooja Bhatt to not worry about the dislikes as the trailer is trending on No 1. Pooja wrote back saying, "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!”

