Alia Bhatt steals hearts with her MET Gala 2023 look; Fans say ‘Raha has her own Disney princess’

Alia Bhatt has often made sure to make heads turn with her fashion game on several occasions. She is a diva and there is no denying this fact. Well, all eyes were on her as she was all set to make her MET Gala debut this year. Tuesday morning turned out to be a great one for the fans of the actress as she took to her Instagram space to treat her fans and followers to several photos from the red carpet. We have to admit that she looked nothing less than a dream floating on the red carpet and making India proud. Fans took to the comments section and complimented the actress on her look. Scroll down to read what they had to say.

Alia Bhatt paid tribute to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld with her pearl-embroidered gown made of a whopping 100,000 pearls. She wore a white gown with a huge tulle. She opted for a nude makeup look while her hair was done half up, and she wore a bow of pearls. Alia accessorized with a pair of statement diamond earrings and bracelets. The moment she dropped her look on social media, one of the fan wrote, “Looking too pretty”. Another fan wrote, “PRETTEIST MET GALA LOOK FROM THE HISTORY OF BOLLYWOOD.” Third fan wrote, “QUEEN Of BOLLYWOOD ALIA BHATT KAPOOR.” Fourth fan wrote, “Raha has her own Disney Princess.”

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has some exciting projects lined up. The actress, who was last seen in Brahmastra, has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. She will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

