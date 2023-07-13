Alia Bhatt steps out with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for a ladies night out; PICS

Alia Bhatt, the talented Bollywood actress is set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the much-awaited upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The popular star is set to kickstart the promotion tour for the much-awaited film, which is helmed by Karan Johar, very soon. When it comes to her personal life, Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her new role as Raha's mom. Amidst her busy schedule, Alia was spotted in Mumbai City on Thursday night, with her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt's ladies' night out with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted arriving at a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday night, with her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt, who took a short break from her mommy duties, was seen enjoying a ladies' night out with her mom and sister, whom she considers her best friends and biggest pillars of strength. As she arrived at the restaurant, she was seen interacting with the paparazzi and posed for pictures with Soni and Shaheen. The actress is now winning the internet by helping a photographer find his lost sandals, amidst taking pictures.

Check out Alia Bhatt's latest viral video, below:

Alia, Soni and Shaheen's casual looks

As always, Alia Bhatt looked pretty in simple casual outfits. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress opted for a navy blue and white sweatshirt, which she teamed up with a pair of black wide-leg trousers, for her night out. Alia completed her look with a no-make-up look, a free hairdo, minimal accessories, and a crossbody bag. Soni Razdan looked radiant in a floral co-ord set and dewy make-up, while Shaheen looked chic in a beige maxi dress.

Alia's work front

The talented actress is playing the titular character Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which features Ranveer Singh in the role of Rocky. The project, which marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap, is slated to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. Alia Bhatt is expected to reunite with Ranveer Singh soon for Baiju Bawra, the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. She is also playing one of the three leads in Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial.

