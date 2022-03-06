Alia Bhatt stuns in a saree as she arrives at an awards show; Ranveer Singh rocks the man-bun; PICS

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Mar 06, 2022
   
Alia Bhatt’s love for sarees continues as the actress just arrived at the 21st Indian Television Awards in a beautiful six yards of grace. Alia rocked the signature Gangubai Kathiawadi pose of folded hands as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance. 

Ranveer Singh was also papped at the star-studded event. The actor looked dapper as he suited up for the night. Moreover, he proved that nobody can rock a man-bun like himself. 

Take a look: 

alia bhatt at indian television awards first image

ranveer singh at indian television awards first image

ranveer singh at indian television awards second image

ranveer singh at indian television awards third image

alia bhatt at indian television awards second image

alia bhatt at indian television awards third image

ranveer singh at indian television awards fourth image

