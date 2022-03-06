Alia Bhatt stuns in a saree as she arrives at an awards show; Ranveer Singh rocks the man-bun; PICS

Alia Bhatt’s love for sarees continues as the actress just arrived at the 21st Indian Television Awards in a beautiful six yards of grace. Alia rocked the signature Gangubai Kathiawadi pose of folded hands as the paparazzi clicked her from a distance.

Ranveer Singh was also papped at the star-studded event. The actor looked dapper as he suited up for the night. Moreover, he proved that nobody can rock a man-bun like himself.