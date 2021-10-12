Alia Bhatt stuns in a sun kissed pic as she turns muse for her ‘starlight’ Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt aces the art of sending the social media into a meltdown with her interesting posts. From her vacations, on sets pics, upcoming movies, to adorable pics with her family, each of her Instagram posts are a thing among the fans and often takes the internet by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia is making headlines for her recent post which is all about some sun kissed moments, natural beauty and her proof of good moments with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In the pic, Alia was seen dressed in a stylish blue coloured ribbed strapless bikini top and was enjoying the sun time. She had turned muse for her sister Shaheen Bhatt who was seen showing off her skills with the camera. In the pic, the Student of The Year actress was seen enjoying lying in the sun flaunting a no make up look and the green plants in the background added charm to the pic. Alia captioned the image as, “we are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within. By my very own starlight @shaheenb”.

Take a look at Alia’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.