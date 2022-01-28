Alia Bhatt stuns in white sharara as she gets papped post Gangubai Kathiawadi release announcement; PICS

Alia Bhatt has been in the news throughout the day today as she finally announced the release date of her upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, a few hours post it, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi as she reached director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai. Alia opted for breathtaking white ethnic wear as her outfit of the day and looked straight out of a dream. Alia kept her sartorial choices for the weekend very desi. The actress donned an all-white sharara with intricate embroidery on it. The netted dupatta matched her sharara and accentuated her look further. She kept her hair open, and even wore a small bindi on her forehead, keeping in line with her desi avatar. Alia wrapped up the look with a pair of heels. She did not forget her mouth mask, as per the COVID-19 safety precautions. Needless to say, the Highway actress looked absolutely beautiful. Alia acknowledged the media and also waved at the cameras, as she made her way from the car to Bhansali’s office. Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier today, Alia took to her Instagram space and posted a couple of pictures featuring herself with the moon in the background. Sharing these adorable clicks, Alia shared the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the caption. She wrote, “Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko”.

Apart from Gangubai, Alia has several interesting films in her kitty. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR alongside Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa.

