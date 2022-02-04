Alia Bhatt stylishly ends Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion day with Ajay Devgn; Here's what she wore

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi will finally release the official trailer for the film today, 4th February. Ever since the teaser was unveiled, the Alia Bhatt movie has been making headlines. Fans eagerly anticipated the movie's release. The SLB directorial is scheduled to have its theatrical release on February 25th of this year. The stars have been sharing posters with fans ahead of the trailer's debut to build excitement. Oh, and a bonus? The film also features Ajay Devgn. On Thursday, the Gangubai team: Alia, Ajay, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were spotted as they stepped out to promote their grand movie. Now, Alia was seen as she finally ended her busy day in comfy and casual clothes.

One thing is certain: Queen Alia Bhatt can literally pull off anything and everything. The actress’ ethnic avatar during the event was a warm sight as she donned an ivory silk organza saree from Devnaagri that featured resham and patra embroidery done with gold thread. She looked absolutely regal. Now, she was seen in a comfy white loose tee and navy blue pants and looked just as good. She proves that your clothes don’t make you look good, your confidence does.



To note, apart from Alia and Ajay, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos. Interestingly, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be seen having a box office clash with Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai which is slated to release on February 24. The movie is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

