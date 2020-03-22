Alia Bhatt suggests the best activity to indulge in during Janta Curfew and we're in full approval

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new selfie in her super cute panda PJ's and make sure that she was making the most of her time indoors during Janta Curfew.

It isn't an ordinary day across India. With citizens observing Janta Curfew called on by PM Modi, celebrities have also locked themselves up in indoors. With this, many have been sharing their 'Quaratine time' stories with their fans and is one of them. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new selfie in her super cute panda PJ's and make sure that she was making the most of her time indoors.

Alia also had a suggestion for her 44.5 million fans as she captioned her picture, "Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody.." The actress' fans were obviously in awe of Alia's selfie as they flooded the comments section with love struck and heart emojis.

Check out Alia's latest Instagram photo below:

The 'Gully Boy' actress is also spending time with her loved ones as she shared a photo of herself enjoying the evening sunset. The photo was even more special for fans as it was clicked by boyfriend . She captioned the picture, "stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK." Ranbir's mum was all hearts as she commented on the photo. Alia's sister Shaheen and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had some thoughts.

Shaheen wrote, "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then." Whereas Akansha commented, "Training my bf to be more like yours." Take a look at Alia's 'Quarantine time' photos below:

Credits :Instagram

