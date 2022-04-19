Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan & more REACT to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki announcement

Shah Rukh Khan left everyone pleasantly surprised today as he announced his next project with Rajkumar Hirani: a film titled ‘Dunki’. The actor took to his Instagram space and shared an interesting video featuring himself with Hirani. As SRK marvels at the movies and characters created by the filmmaker, the latter tells him that he has a film called ‘Dunki’ for him too, filled with comedy, emotions, and romance. Within a few moments of posting this video on social media, Shah Rukh’s fans, friends, and colleagues expressed their excitement over it. Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, among others have reacted to the film announcement.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and shared SRK’s video. She excitedly captioned it, “LOVE!!!!”. Gauri Khan also shared the video on her Instagram space and wrote, “Looking forward to sharing #Dunki with you all…a heartwarming film with love, laughter, and a lot more…22nd December 2023! @imasrk @hirani.Rajkumar @taapsee @redchilliesent @rhfilmsofficial (heart eye emojis)” She also shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “#Dunki”. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, among many more showered the post with a heart reaction.

Take a look at celebs’ reactions to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki announcement:

Apart from SRK, the film will also feature Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. Dunki is presented by SRK and Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajlkumar Hirani Films. It is slated to hit the theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan looks jaw-droppingly stunning in a black dress as she poses with cousin Alia Chhiba; PICS