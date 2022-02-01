Alia Bhatt is summer ready in orange skirt and tee as she gets spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is the most followed actress of Bollywood. Fans just love her and always adore her fashion sense. She has been keeping a busy schedule recently and is often spotted in the city. However, today in the morning the actress was spotted in the city. She arrived for an ad shoot in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress with her freshly washed hair made her way to the vanity van. She opted for a strappy white midi-dress. Alia waved out to the paps.

And now she was spotted in the city again. The actress was wearing an orange skirt and a white tee. Alia was clicked from a distance and was seen walking towards the set. Her hair was styled in semi-wave style and was also wearing a band. Her makeup was kept to minimalistic and wore many accessories in hand. Her look was completed by wearing white sneakers. Well, she was heading for the shoot so did not wear a mask. The actress also did not wave at the shutterbugs.

Alia Bhatt’s two major films are set to arrive in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on 25 February and RRR will be releasing on 25 March 2022.