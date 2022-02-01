Alia Bhatt is summer ready in orange skirt and tee as she gets spotted in the city; PHOTOS
And now she was spotted in the city again. The actress was wearing an orange skirt and a white tee. Alia was clicked from a distance and was seen walking towards the set. Her hair was styled in semi-wave style and was also wearing a band. Her makeup was kept to minimalistic and wore many accessories in hand. Her look was completed by wearing white sneakers. Well, she was heading for the shoot so did not wear a mask. The actress also did not wave at the shutterbugs.
Alia Bhatt’s two major films are set to arrive in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on 25 February and RRR will be releasing on 25 March 2022.
Take a look at pictures here:
On the work front, she will be seen with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.
