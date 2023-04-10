Alia Bhatt sums up her Monday mood with THIS pic; Fans resonate with her

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. The actress recently donned the hat of an entrepreneur after launching a clothing brand for kids. Also, a new mom, Alia has been winning the hearts of her fans with fabulous transformation. The actress is quite active on her social media and shares photos and thoughts regularly. Today, Alia shared a post in the morning that a lot of her fans can relate to.

Alia Bhatt’s Monday mood

It seems we are not the only one who wishes for a longer Sunday. Actress Alia Bhatt shared a photo of a cub sleeping peacefully in the forest, and wrote, “Anyone else’s Monday still feel like a Sunday???? #mondaymood” Going by the photo, it seems Alia, who is juggling her professional as well as personal responsibilities currently is feeling the Monday blues. Fans of the actress loved how Alia shared her Monday mood with them and took the comment section by storm.

Take a look at the post here:

One fan of the actress wrote, “Same here, office jane ka man hi nhi hota.” Another wrote, “Relatable and how!”

Alia had movie night on Saturday

This weekend, Alia was spotted going out with mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt for a movie night. Later, she took to her social media to write a review for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a still from the film. Along with it, she wrote a detailed review and revealed that the film hit her 'harder' as a new mom. She was all praise for Rani and Jim Sarbh.

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she will be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

