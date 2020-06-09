Alia Bhatt surprises house help with cakes as actor celebrates her birthday with Shaheen, Mahesh & Soni; Watch

Today, Raazi actor celebrated her house help, Rashida’s birthday by cuttings cakes and singing birthday songs; Take a look

After playing with ’s dogs, and working out with sister Shaheen Bhatt, celebrated her househelp, Rashida’s birthday and we say this because, today a video of Alia has gone viral on social media which has Alia, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen celebrate their house help’s birthday by cutting a birthday cake at midnight. In the video which was shared by Rashida, we can see Alia Bhatt, Shaheen and others singing a birthday song while Rashi blows out the candle and cuts the cake.

In the said video, this Raazi actress is seen wearing grey shorts paired with a tee and jacket and what caught our attention was Alia’s new hairdo. In the video, after cutting the cake, when Rashida picks up the cake to feed Alia, the actress quickly says no to the cake as she admits that she and Shaheen have started their diet from today only, and therefore, the ladies refuse to eat the cake. In the other video shared by Rashida, we can see Mahesh Bhatt and Soni singing a birthday song while she cuts another cake to celebrate the day.

Well, we understand when Alia and Shaheen refused to eat the cake because it was only yesterday that Alia had posted a snap on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her quarantine workout. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next she will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out Alia Bhatt's video here as she celebrates her house help's birthday:

ALSO READ: hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×