Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan, Aditya Seal party with Anushka Ranjan at her birthday bash & bridal shower; PHOTOS

For Anushka Ranjan, things have been pretty exciting as she recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with all close ones including beau Aditya Seal and close friends , Vaani Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and others. Interestingly, Anushka's birthday party was also her bridal shower and this was revealed by Sussanne, who posted a photo with the bride-to-be on her own social media handle. To recall, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Anushka is gearing up for her wedding with SOTY 2 star Aditya Seal in November 2021.

Amid this, photos from Anushka's birthday party cum bridal shower showcase how Alia, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya and others partied the night away together. In one of the group photos, Alia is seen clad in a denim jacket with jeans as she posed next to Anushka and Akansha. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Sussanne wrote, "N we kick start October Bridal shower for this gorgeous doll @anushkaranjan." In another photo, Vaani Kapoor could be seen posing with the bride to be for a selfie. In another picture, we could see Akansha and Anushka posing with their friends.

Take a look:

Not just this, Aditya Seal also had penned a lovely note for his ladylove and shared photos from the bridal shower where he was seen kissing her. He wrote, "Happy birthday you over grown child..i dont say this enough but you’re the best thing to have ever happened to mankind..i love you to the farthest star and back..to all your birthdays together @anushkaranjan."

Take a look:

Back in September, Pinkvilla had reported that Anushka and Aditya were all set to tie the knot on November 21, this year. A source had told Pinkvilla, "The preparations have begun and the wedding is the talk of all the household conversations. The date is locked as the duo ties the knot on November 21. Both the families are very excited for this." Amid this, the photos from the birthday cum bridal shower showcase how Anushka and Aditya are spending time together ahead of their big day.

