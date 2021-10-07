Alia Bhatt, Sussanne Khan hail Hrithik Roshan's open letter to support Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case, the incident has left the nation brimming with an opinion. He was arrested with Arbaaz Merchantt and others from a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday (October 2). While the case is still getting investigated, Bollywood has come out in Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s support and are standing strong with them. In fact, Hrithik Roshan has recently penned an open letter in Aryan’s support asking him to stay strong in these trying times.

In his long post, Hrithik wrote, “I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, it’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there”. Soon Alia Bhatt and Sussanne Khan have hailed Hrithik’s open letter. While Alia dropped hearts in the comment section, Sussanne wrote, “true to this..”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was also seen arriving at Mannat to extend support to Salman Khan in these trying times. This isn’t all. Celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Alvira Agnihotri, Seema Khan also made their ways to SRK’s house to support the Khans post Aryan’s arrest.

