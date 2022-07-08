Alia Bhatt sweetly wishes 'soon to be dadi maaaaa' Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a stunning Haldi day PIC

It is Neetu Kapoor’s birthday! Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, on the 8th of July. She established herself among the most noted actresses of the Hindi film industry in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a very young age. After a hiatus, she came back with a bang with beautiful gems such as Love Aaj Kal and Do Dooni Chaar. This year has been super special for her, both personally and professionally. She recently featured in mega hit JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, her dear son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April and just a few days back, announced to the world that they are pregnant.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor share a sweet bond. They absolutely love each other and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. So of course, Alia made the sweetest birthday wish for her mommy-in-law. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a gorgeous picture from her Haldi ceremony with Neetu Kapoor. Neetu could be seen lovingly kissing Alia on the forehead in the picture. Along with the picture, Alia penned down a beautiful note. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul .. My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa .. love you so so much!!!”

Check Alia's story HERE

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Besides, she was also seen rooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Shamshera which will mark his return to the screens after four years. Talking about Alia, the soon-to-be mommy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, the movie is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: ‘My focus was not COVID’, Alia Bhatt recalls staying with Neetu post Rishi Kapoor's death