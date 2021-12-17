Alia Bhatt switches on ‘mermaid’ mode as she enjoys pool time with girl gang; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses who aces the art of balancing her personal and professional life or so it seems. While the actress is quite occupied with her professional commitments and her upcoming releases, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star makes sure to take out time for her loved ones. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia is currently making the headlines as she is busy with one of her friends’ bachelorette party and is having the time of her life with her girl gang.

And now, we have our hands on a beautiful pic from the girl gang’s party time and it is breaking the internet. In the pic, Alia was seen enjoying swimming with her girl gang. Dressed in a lavender colour bikini with her hair tied in a high bun, the actress was undoubtedly a sight to behold as she posed with her girls in the pool along with the bride to be Meghna Goyal. While the pic was shared by Devika Advani Thangkhiew Jain, she had captioned the post as “Little mermaids”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s bikini pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen launching the motion poster of her much awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. This isn’t all. Alia is also working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.