Is Alia Bhatt switching to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3?

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally launched its most awaited foldable smartphones in the global market — the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Following the launch, popular Bollywood actress got excited and tweeted on which Samsung India replied that it is soon sending a special delivery to her on August 20.

Say no more @aliaa08!

We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!#GalaxyZFold3 #GalaxyZFlip3 #collab — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021

Will Alia Bhatt Flip or Fold?

Now the question is, which one is Alia going to choose as her daily driver. This is a big mystery and to get to know the answer we need to wait for her next tweet which might reveal her choice.

Hours ahead of the official launch event, Alia also shared Samsung India’s tweet saying “Good is NEVER enough! Great is better.” hinting towards her ditching the flat screen phones and upgrading to the world of foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G both have an eye-catching design and superior features. The Galaxy Z Fold3 is everything you want in a premium 5G smartphone – 7.6” large screen for immersive viewing, S Pen support and IPX8 water resistance with armor aluminum frame. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G unfolds a new way of socializing, capturing and expressing with bold new colors, a larger cover screen and hands free selfies. For more information, visit samsung.com/in