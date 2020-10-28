Alia Bhatt takes cues from Ernest Hemingway as she shells out mid week motivation with his inspiring words

Alia Bhatt often shares inspiring words of wisdom on her social media handle and leaves fans motivated. Recently, she shared the same on her Instagram handle and it is bound to make you feel inspired.

Actress has recently resumed work on her film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the actress is busy with night shoots of her film, Alia has been keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans at work. Not just this, she even drops glimpses of how she has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid this, Alia even shares inspiring quotes on her Instagram handle with fans that come as food for thought.

Speaking of this, recently, Alia shared an inspiring quote by Ernest Hemingway about not having expectations for applause while working. The Brahmastra star shared the quote on her Instagram story. It read, "You must be prepared to work always without applause. Ernest Hemingway. #TheGoodWord." With it, Alia shared some mid-week motivation for her fans and inspired them. Recently, when Alia was heading for shoot for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, she shared another quote about chasing one's dreams along with a photo on her Instagram story.

Alia's fans love how the actress is trying to remain positive amid the negative atmosphere due to COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, when Alia crossed a milestone on her Instagram handle, she penned a heartfelt note and expressed gratitude to all.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she also has SS Rajamouli's film RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Besides, fans are excited about her first film with beau . Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It was supposed to release on December 4, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the film's shooting was stalled and now, a new release date may be announced.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

