Alia Bhatt takes ‘one day at a time’ as she battles COVID 19; Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor sends her love

made the headlines lately after she confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. The actress has confirmed the news on social media last week and stated that she is in home quarantine at the moment and is following all the necessary precautions. Needless to say, her massive fan following has been quite concerned about her health. And now the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is once again making the headlines as she has shared her first pic after testing positive for coronavirus.

In the pic, Alia was seen wearing a white coloured comfy outfit as she was resting on her bed. The diva has a no make up look in the selfie and was posting with a cute soft toy. In the caption, the Student of The Year actress wrote about how she is taking one day at a time as she battles the deadly virus. Alia wrote, “One day at a time.” Soon after she shared the post in Instagram, she was inundated with love from all across the world. Amid this, her beau ’s mother also took to the comment section and dropped a heart for the diva. This isn’t all. Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also commented on the post and wrote, “One call at a time” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi which is slated to release on July 30 this year. Besides, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. This isn’t all. Alia has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama.

