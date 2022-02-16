Alia Bhatt takes over Berlinale in dazzling outfit for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi; PICS

Alia Bhatt has been all over the headlines recently due to the upcoming release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, people have been excitedly waiting to see how the story unfolds on the big screen. Amid this, Alia is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Speaking of which, she is currently at Berlin, Germany, for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, or Berlinale 2022, where Gangubai Kathiawadi will have its worldwide premiere. The actress happily posed for pictures at the event.

Earlier today, Alia posed for pictures at the photocall for her film at Berlinale. The actress looked gorgeous as she rocked a beautiful white outfit featuring a blazer which she combined with a pair of wide-legged trousers. She opted for a soft-glam makeup look that accentuated her best features. Her hair was styled in a bun, and she wrapped up her look with a pair of statement earrings. While she enthusiastically posed for photographs, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali joined her as well.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures from Berlinale 2022:

Speaking about the film, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be releasing theatrically on the 25th of February. This will be the first time SLB will be collaborating with Alia. Two songs namely, Dholida, and Jab Saiyaan came out recently and they have received a great response from viewers. Apart from Alia, the film features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's new home almost ready, wedding date to be announced soon?