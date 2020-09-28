  1. Home
Alia Bhatt takes us inside beau Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday bash and it’s all about cake, love & smiles

As Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older today, his lady love Ali Bhatt shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration and it is unmissable.
Mumbai
Alia Bhatt takes us inside beau Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash and it's all about cake, love & smiles
It is Ranbir Kapoor’s 38th birthday today and the Bollywood heartthrob is inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from across the world. In fact, his sister has also penned adorable birthday wish for the Sanju star on social media. Amid all the wishes, all eyes were on Ranbir’s lady love Alia Bhatt’s wish for the birthday boy. And the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress did stand true to everyone’s expectations and shared a post for Ranbir on Instagram.

Alia shared a glimpse of Ranbir’s 38th birthday celebration which was all about love, smiles and cakes. In the picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was dressed in a black shirt and was seen posing with his birthday cakes. The superstar was all smiles and his cherubic smile will make you skip a heartbeat. In the caption, Alia wrote, “happy birthday 8” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also showered birthday love on the birthday boy and called him family. “HBD Fam. May you always ponder the choice between two cakes with such intense focus. Love you etc,” she added.

Talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating each other for quite some time, will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor gets a warm hug from mom Neetu & love from sister Riddhima as they join him for birthday lunch

Credits :Alia Bhatt's Instagram, Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Deepika cant get over you. U r hot and uglia is not.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Get rid of that piece of trash called uglia or we gonna boycott u too. Bramastra gonna be a big flop due to the mouse.

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Weres bachi

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Ranbir pls kick uglia to the kerb. That panauti is gonna ruin your career. You are hot and shes not. You need a real woman not an ugly plate faced kid.

