Alia Bhatt takes on the weekend with lazy selfies as she continues her battle with COVID 19; See Post

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has taken social media with a storm with her recent selfies.

has been all over the news ever since she has confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID 19. The actress has been in home quarantine ever since and is taking all the necessary precautions to battle the deadly virus. Needless to say, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ massive fan following has been quite concerned about her well being and have been sending her recovery wishes. Amid this, Alia, who has been quite active on social media, has treated her fans with new selfies amid her battle with coronavirus.

In the two selfies shared by the actress, Alia was seen flaunting a no make up look as she was seen resting in her bed. These were sunkissed clicks wherein in the Student of The Year actress in a white coloured sleeveless top. Besides, her messy hair was adding on to the beauty of the pic. Looks like Alia is in a mood to take over the weekend with a lazy vibe. She had captioned the image as, “dreamers never wake up”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Alia has been on a roll on the professional front as she has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and has also been roped in to play a key role in ’s multi-starrer period drama with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

