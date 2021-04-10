  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt takes on the weekend with lazy selfies as she continues her battle with COVID 19; See Post

Alia Bhatt, who will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has taken social media with a storm with her recent selfies.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2021 03:25 pm
Alia Bhatt takes on the weekend with lazy selfies as she continues her battle with COVID 19; See Post
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news ever since she has confirmed the news of testing positive for COVID 19. The actress has been in home quarantine ever since and is taking all the necessary precautions to battle the deadly virus. Needless to say, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ massive fan following has been quite concerned about her well being and have been sending her recovery wishes. Amid this, Alia, who has been quite active on social media, has treated her fans with new selfies amid her battle with coronavirus.

In the two selfies shared by the actress, Alia was seen flaunting a no make up look as she was seen resting in her bed. These were sunkissed clicks wherein in the Student of The Year actress in a white coloured sleeveless top. Besides, her messy hair was adding on to the beauty of the pic. Looks like Alia is in a mood to take over the weekend with a lazy vibe. She had captioned the image as, “dreamers never wake up”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia has been on a roll on the professional front as she has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and has also been roped in to play a key role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares a word of wisdom about going through hard times as she battles COVID & it needs to be noted

Credits :Alia Bhatt's Instagram

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor posts throwback video of Samara giving advice on exercising; Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan reacts
Newswrap, April 8: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu teaser details out; Govinda tests COVID negative
Construction of Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, SRK’s Pathan sets halted post significant rise in COVID cases
Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Telugu Teaser to release in theatres with Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab
Kangana Ranaut REVEALS she got secret calls from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; Takes a dig at Deepika & Alia
World Health Day 2021: Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, 5 celebs who would inspire you to remain fit & healthy
Anonymous 1 hour ago

awww shes quaratining in RK house! get married already

close