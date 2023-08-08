Alia Bhatt teaches Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot Telugu; reveals plans of getting tattoo with Ranbir Kapoor

Achievements just continue to pour in for actress Alia Bhatt. She recently delivered a box office success with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and is now set to make her way into Hollywood. Her first American film Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is releasing this Friday. Many marketing units of the movie have been released. In a new promotional interview, Alia taught Gal how to speak in the Telugu language. She also revealed her plan to get tattoos with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt teaches Telugu to Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot

In a recent interview with Wired, Alia Bhatt along with her fellow actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan answered a few of the most googled questions. One of the questions that was asked said, “Does Alia Bhatt speak Telugu?” In her response, the Raazi actress first explained to Gal and Jamie that Telugu was an Indian language and that she also shot her Oscar-winning film RRR in Telugu. She said that she wasn’t able to speak the language fluently but did know a couple of sentences. Gal then asked her to teach them an expression in Telugu. Alia asked Gal to repeat, “Andariki namaskaram (Hello everyone),” which the Wonder Woman actress was able to successfully follow.

Later in the conversation, Alia was also asked if she was in the Academy award winning song Naatu Naatu. She replied, “Unfortunately not, but I can do the Naatu Naatu step.” She then performed the famous hook step and also taught it to Gal and Jamie.

Alia Bhatt on getting a tattoo with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia was also questioned if she had a tattoo. The actress replied that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were planning to get one. “No, not yet. My husband and I are planning on getting something,” she said. Alia also talked about being a Piscean and said that she was extremely sensitive and had some completely bizarre ideologies of love. She stated, “I am possibly the happiest person alive right now.”

In the spy thriller Heart of Stone, Alia plays the role of a hacker named Keya Dhawan, who steals an invaluable weapon and will fight for it against intelligence agents.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot says she ‘felt connected’ with her in first meeting, here’s why