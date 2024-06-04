Alia Bhatt tells what helped her transition from being Bollywood actress to global personality; says THIS

Alia Bhatt is one of the top Bollywood stars who has also made her presence felt globally. While the Hindi films of the actress have been loved by international audiences, she also made her debut in the American entertainment industry with the much-talked-about OTT film Heart of Stone.

The American action thriller had her in the lead along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and became one of the most hyped films last year. Apart from that, she was one of the major attractions at the Met Gala 2024. Now, Alia has opened up about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition.

Alia Bhatt talks about her international appeal and recognition

In a recent interview with the Economic Times, Alia Bhatt opened up about what helped her make a successful transition from being a Bollywood actor to a global personality. The actress said it's tough for her to point to the factors that worked. But she has always believed that when one talks about international appeal, it means something that transcends language and boundaries. "The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far," she said.

Alia further added that when she consumes Korean, Malayalam, or German content, she doesn't focus on the language and instead connects with the basic story and emotion it conveys. The talented actress, who has proved her potential as an actress with films like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Udta Punjab, Darlings, and more, said that she has been 'very fortunate' to get roles early in her career that offers a wide variety of emotional depth.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress explained that when she plays a character, she gets 'very involved' in it. "My intention is always to go for different characters, and hopefully, that has come across to the audience. I wouldn't want to be pigeonholed into a specific type of film. I challenge myself to see if I can do different kinds of films,” she concluded.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is currently working on her upcoming film Jigra, which features her as the lead along with Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Balan, Jigra has been jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on Sep 27, 2024.

After Jigra, she'll be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

