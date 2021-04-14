Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID 19; Confirms it with a beautiful pic

Alia Bhatt was tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and was in home quarantine ever since taking all the necessary precautions.

had been battling COVID 19 for over a week now and had kept her millions of fans updated about her health. The actress had shared the news of her diagnosis on social media and stated that she has been in home quarantine ever since. And while her fans had been praying for her speedy recovery ever since, the prayers seem to have been answered as the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has finally tested negative for the deadly virus and she is quite elated about the same.

The diva took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was dressed in a hues of blue coloured t-shirt paired with pink coloured pyjamas. Alia had kept her hair open and was flaunting a no make up look in the pic. Besides, the green background of shrubs was adding to the beauty of the pic. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera and it was evident she was elated about beating Coronavirus. In the caption, the Raazi actress wrote, “The only time being negative is a good thing”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some exciting movies in the pipeline which include SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi which also features and Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with beau and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

