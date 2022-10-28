Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma; SIX actresses who have stolen their husband's clothes

Bollywood actresses and fashion go hand-in-hand. Every time they step out for an event, with family, or make appearances on the red carpet, the divas make sure to serve fashionable looks. From going all things glam in lavish and elaborate gowns to opting for chic and comfy outfits, the ladies juggle and make a style statement. But some actresses have not only made heads turn in their stylish outfits but also made headlines for raiding their partners' closets. The mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and a lot of other actresses have stolen their husbands' clothes and we have proof! Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor this year in April. The duo announced their pregnancy later in June. They are currently awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy. In the past, we have seen Alia stealing Ranbir's cap while he was shooting for his project. During the promotion of her film Darlings, the hot mama decided to steal Ranbir's blazer to complete her look. She wore a grey and black sequinned dress along with his black blazer. She shared her pictures and wrote, "While the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings." During the promotions of Shamshera, Ranbir also revealed that Alia steals his clothes. Couple goals!

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo is currently enjoying the best phase of their lives as they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy this year. Speaking of Nick's clothes, PC keeps wearing them often. In the past, the actress raided Nick's all-white outfit as she stepped out for a walk with her pooch Diana. She had shared a collage on her Instagram story featuring Nick and her with a caption, "Where it started...where it ended up... Love stealing your clothes @nickjonas." In an interview too, Priyanka admitted that she wears Nick's clothes all the time. She also said that she would have stolen his shoes too but they don't fit her. We crave such cute moments!

Anushka Sharma The power couple of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli always leave their fans gushing over their social media PDA. They prefer to keep their life low-key and private but whenever they post pictures or turn cheerleaders for each other, they make all of us go aww...! In the past, Anushka is papped on various occasions wearing Virat's t-shirts. In an interview, she also confessed that loves stealing his clothes. She also said that Virat loves when she borrows his clothes. During one of her airport appearances, Anushka wore his t-shirt that had 'State of Mind' written on it.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone stealing Ranveer Singh's clothes is a rare sight. But it has happened in the past. During one of her airport appearances, Deepika was seen making a style statement in Ranveer's neon turtleneck t-shirt. He wore that t-shirt with a metallic puffer jacket at a Gully Boy event. The actress made it look even more stylish as she wore quirky sunglasses.

Sonam Kapoor The new mommy in town, Sonam is currently spending time with her baby boy, Vayu. The fashionista, who stuns in any outfit she wears, once wore her husband Anand Ahuja's shirt. The duo is often seen winning hearts with their social media PDA. During one of her Instagram lives, Sonam was seen sporting Anand's white shirt. Her fans shared a collage of Sonam and Anand wearing the same shirt. She reposted the same on her Instagram story.

Tahira Kashyap Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently hosted a grand Diwali party for their industry friends, always make us believe that true love exists. They often display their old-school kind of love on social media leaving fans in complete awe. Speaking of the clothes, Tahira once wore his printed jacket. She shared a collage on Instagram and wrote, "We believe in gender fluidity."

