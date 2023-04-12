Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut; Here's the designer she would wear

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to impress her audience with her acting skills and has been part of some of the major hits. Last year has been quite a remarkable one for her both personally and professionally. Apart from giving a major hit like Gangubai Kathiawadi, she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and welcomed their first child Raha Bhatt Kapoor. Alia also ventured out into Hollywood and is soon going to make her debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Well, now the latest buzz is that she is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala

Alia Bhatt is all set to take the global stage ahead of her much anticipated international debut with Heart of Stone. She is all set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year Met Gala. Alia has carved her own space with her unique fashion choices and is now taking it globally on the most sought-after red carpet across the world. Alia will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet and we bet fans cannot wait to see her in the glamorous avatar.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks classy in casuals, pays a visit to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s bungalow’s construction site