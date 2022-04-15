Alia Bhatt took only four pheras with Ranbir Kapoor at their wedding; Actress' brother reveals why

Social media is buzzing with updates about the biggest wedding in Bollywood. On April 14, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and officially announced her wedding with Ranbir. Sharing some breathtaking pictures, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Now, speaking to India Today, the actress’ brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the lovebirds didn't take 7 but 4 pheras at their wedding. Talking about the significance of it, he said they had a special pandit and he was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers are needed. He informed that the pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. “So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras," shared Rahul Bhatt.

Ranlia fans from across the nation and friends from the Bollywood industry have poured in best wishes for the newly-wed couple.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's bodyguards pen emotional notes for newlyweds: Heart is filled with happiness

