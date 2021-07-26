Alia Bhatt treats fans with a beautiful selfie as she kickstarts the week on a positive note

is one of the actresses who is not just popular on the silver screen, but also enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. The diva, who is quite active on Instagram, often takes the internet by a storm with her social media posts. And while the Student of The Year actress is known for sharing beautiful pics on social media, keeping up with this trajectory, Alia once again shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram and it is breaking the internet.

In the pic, Alia was wearing a sky blue coloured outfit and was wearing a black coloured sun hat. Interestingly, it was a selfie and had the stunning background of the cloudy sky which added to the beauty of the pic. Besides, Alia’s no make up look will also make you skip a heartbeat. Interestingly, Alia captioned the post with a positive caption and it looks like the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is starting the week on a motivational note. She wrote, “smile dream shine”. This beautiful pic left her friends and fans in awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez and were in awe of Alia’s natural beauty, Manish Malhotra commented, “Gorgeous”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the line up. She will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and in the lead. Besides, Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra starring Alia and is also waiting for the release. This isn’t all. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi is also among the most anticipated movies.

