  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt tries to drive away negativity by listening to Prateek Kuhad's soulful track Fighter

Alia Bhatt has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she shares a glimpse of one of her favourite tracks. Check it out.
1158 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt tries to drive away negativity by listening to Prateek Kuhad's soulful track FighterAlia Bhatt tries to drive away negativity by listening to Prateek Kuhad's soulful track Fighter
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt has been a subject of trolls of late after the debates concerning nepotism in Bollywood sprang up sometime back. The actress, however, is undeterred and is trying to stay as much as positive which is evident from her posts on social media. The Raazi star had also turned off her comments section on Instagram to stay away from negative trolls. Not only that but her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt have also taken a strong stand against the same.

In the midst of all this, Alia has shared a post on her Instagram handle which is proof that the actress is away from all kinds of negativity. The actress has shared a screenshot of the current track that she is listening to which is the song ‘Fighter.’ She is all praises for the singer of the soulful number, Prateek Kuhad, and writes, “What a song!” Alia often keeps on sharing similar posts on social media.

Check out her Instagram post below:


Earlier, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan had taken a strong stand against threats and online abuses on social media. She also lashed out at a platform for not being able to save her daughters. Apart from that, Alia’s sister Shaheen has also announced on social media that she will be taking action against those who had sent her rape threats. Besides all of this, Alia is currently having a good run in her career and has a couple of interesting projects lined up including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement