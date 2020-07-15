Alia Bhatt tries to drive away negativity by listening to Prateek Kuhad's soulful track Fighter

Alia Bhatt has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she shares a glimpse of one of her favourite tracks. Check it out.

has been a subject of trolls of late after the debates concerning nepotism in Bollywood sprang up sometime back. The actress, however, is undeterred and is trying to stay as much as positive which is evident from her posts on social media. The Raazi star had also turned off her comments section on Instagram to stay away from negative trolls. Not only that but her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt have also taken a strong stand against the same.

In the midst of all this, Alia has shared a post on her Instagram handle which is proof that the actress is away from all kinds of negativity. The actress has shared a screenshot of the current track that she is listening to which is the song ‘Fighter.’ She is all praises for the singer of the soulful number, Prateek Kuhad, and writes, “What a song!” Alia often keeps on sharing similar posts on social media.

Check out her Instagram post below:



Earlier, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan had taken a strong stand against threats and online abuses on social media. She also lashed out at a platform for not being able to save her daughters. Apart from that, Alia’s sister Shaheen has also announced on social media that she will be taking action against those who had sent her rape threats. Besides all of this, Alia is currently having a good run in her career and has a couple of interesting projects lined up including Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR.

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt to take legal action against online rape threats and harassment henceforth

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×