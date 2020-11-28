Alia Bhatt tries hard to impress her ‘angel’ Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday: You’re my soulmate & my everything

On the occasion of Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday, her doting sister Alia Bhatt has penned a sweet poetic note for her and expressed her undying love for the birthday girl. Check out her post.

It is no secret that the gorgeous is very close to her sister Shaheen Bhatt and often expresses her undying love for her. And today Shaheen is celebrating her birthday and has been receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her family members and dear friends. To note, the Udta Punjab star has left no stone unturned to make her birthday special and a memorable affair. To make her feel special, she made it a point to spend the day with her and was also spotted with her and mother Soni Razdan in the city as the trio stepped out for a celebration.

Not just this, Alia also took to her social media and wished her sister in the most endearing way. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures with the birthday girl and penned a heartwarming poetic note for her. In her post, she said Shaheen is her "soul mate and makes every moment better", adding that she cannot imagine her life without her. She also recalled the fond memories of childhood with her. She wrote, “Since we were little you were always my angel you literally gave me wings dancing around with ME on beds and things I love that we’ve got our own language one that’s full of fruits and veggies Ahh.. life without you is just so basic also who would look after my arms and leggies?.”

She also said, I know we’re technically sisters, But I believe you’re my soul mate too you make every living moment better I truly don’t know what id do without you!! you’re my everything sweetie..my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too.. happy birthday to ME As today is the day I to celebrate you P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I’m no writer.. just your little sister who loves you.”

​Interestingly, Shaheen was quick to take a note of Alia's wish and replied, "Literally have no idea what I would do without you. Thank you for the most special day."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Shaheen’s doting mother Soni Razdan also wished the actress and shared an unseen childhood picture wherein she can be seen giving a peck to the birthday girl. The picture is from the their Honk Kong vacay and shows the younger Shaheen. Alongside it, Soni penned an endearing note while wishing her daughter.

