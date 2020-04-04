Alia Bhatt trying her hands at making paleo banana bread makes her sister Shaheen proud; See PHOTO

Alia Bhatt tries her hands at cooking by making a perfect Paleo Banana Bread. Her sister Shaheen is proud of the same and has shared the bread's picture on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

The COVID-19 lockdown imposed because of the Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be a blessing in disguise for many people who have now got a chance to spend quality time with their family members. Many of our beloved Bollywood celebs have also been doing the same which is evident from their respective social media handles. Brahmastra actress is currently making the most of her quarantine period indulging in some creative stuff the glimpses of which she has been sharing with her fans on social media.

Of late, the actress has tried her hands at cooking and it seems like she has excelled in this field too. This becomes evident from a recent picture shared by Alia’s sister Shaheen which shows a freshly made Paleo Banana Bread. It has been made by none other than the Raazi actress herself and the interesting part here is that it was her first try as revealed by Shaheen in the picture’s caption. The latter also mentions that she is very proud of Alia indicating her excellence in nailing everything.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father himself, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau for the first time in ’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.

