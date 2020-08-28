Alia Bhatt tugs at your heart as she croons Sadak 2’s Tum Se Hi reprised version ahead of release; WATCH

Ahead of Sadak 2’s release, Alia Bhatt shared the reprised version of Ankit Tiwari’s song Tum Se Hi. The actress turned singer again for the soothing song from Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial.

took to social media to share the video of Sadak 2’s song Tum Se Hi that she crooned herself ahead of the film. The film featuring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia will release tonight on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The gorgeous star shared a photo of herself sitting under the spotlight with a guitar on Instagram as she released the video of the reprised version of the song. Alia can be seen singing the song herself in an unplugged version. Clad in a black pant suit, she manages to captivate fans with her voice.

The video features Alia along with a montage of memories of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt playing the backdrop. With snippets of Sanjay and Pooja’s Sadak characters interspersed, we get to see the journey of the duos in the song video. The song has been composed by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics were penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The previous version of the song was crooned by Ankit Tiwari himself and the video featured Aditya and Alia together along with Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, the film Sadak 2 is all set to premiere on DisneyPlus Hotstar today. Apart from Alia, Aditya, Sanjay and Pooja, the film stars Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta and others. The film marks the first collaboration between Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt. With Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt returns to the helm after a long time. The film is a sequel to 1991’s movie Sadak that starred Sanjay and Pooja as the leads. The trailer did receive some backlash on social media. However, it trended on YouTube for 2 days. Meanwhile, Sadak 2 premieres at 7:30 PM on August 28, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s version of Tum Se Hi from Sadak 2:

