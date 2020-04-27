Alia Bhatt turning into photographer for BFFs on a video call to click a photo is all of us during lockdown

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her video call with her best friends. While connecting with them virtually, Alia turned photographer and clicked a cute photo of everyone. Check it out.

Amid lockdown, even Bollywood stars are using virtual technology to stay in touch with friends. And speaking of this, the latest one to join the club is . Alia has been staying indoors amid lockdown and has been urging people to also adhere to the lockdown rules. Amid this, the Raazi star is also keeping in touch with her best friends via video calls. Often, we see her connecting with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on video calls.

Now, on Monday, Alia shared a photo of a group video call with all her besties and it is surely giving us all relatable vibes. In the photo that Alia shared, we can see the Gully Boy actress turning photographer for all her ladies while they all chat with each other over a video call. Alia can be seen smiling uncontrollably as she clicked the photo of her best friends. Fans can’t stop gushing over the star’s chat with her best friends.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt’s reaction as she watches Mahesh Bhatt & mom Soni Razdan cook together in quarantine is priceless

Alia captioned the photo as, “Alone Together,” and left netizens in awe. Some fans even wanted to know where was while others dropped in messages for the actress to stay safe amid the lockdown. A while back, a video of Ranbir and Alia walking towards a building with his pet dog had sparked off a speculation of the two Brahmastra stars staying together amid the lockdown. However, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt kept posting photos of her sister chilling and cooking with her at home that left fans confused. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. As of now, the film is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s photo with best friends:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×