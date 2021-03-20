  1. Home
Alia Bhatt turns into an 'Aqua baby' in a bikini as she swims underwater in a PIC; Says 'It was the best day'

Alia Bhatt took to the internet by surprise as she treated her fans with a stunning underwater photo. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star left all awestruck as she enjoyed her swimming session in the photo.
72875 reads Mumbai Updated: March 21, 2021 06:12 pm
Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday last week and photos from the celebration were shared on social media by the star and her family, close friends and co-workers. Now, on Saturday, Alia surprised everyone by dropping an unseen photo in a swimsuit from one of her dips in the pool that was clicked underwater. The gorgeous star did not reveal where the photo had been clicked. However, going by her caption, the Gangubai Kathiadwadi actress termed it as the 'best day.'

On Saturday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo from her swim. In the photo, she is seen enjoying the experience of swimming in the water. She is seen clad in a yellow and blue bikini and her hair was left open. The gorgeous star shared the photo on social media with a caption that summed up the day for her. She wrote, "... it was the best day." She put a smiling emoticon at the end of her caption. 

As soon as Alia shared the photo, fans began dropping sweet comments in the same. A fan called her "Jalpari." Another one could not stop gushing over the photo and wrote, "Water baby" with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, the star celebrated her birthday last week at Karan Johar's house with Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Aryan Khan and others. Later, she also cut a cake with her mom Soni Razdan and Ranabir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor. The photos were shared by Neetu and Soni on their handles. On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will release on July 30, 2021. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra revisit sweet moments ft Fawad, late Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor & Sons turns 5

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

