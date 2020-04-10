Alia Bhatt turns to books to find solace amid lockdown and here’s what she is currently reading

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share what she is currently reading amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The Brahmastra star turned philosophical as she shared the current book she is reading. Check it out.

Actor has been staying at home amidst the lockdown and recently, she has been in the news due to the short film ‘Family’ that featured , Amitabh Bachchan, , Diljit Dosanjh and others. While reports claim that Ranbir and Alia might be staying together amid the 21-day lockdown period, there have been speculations that they both helped each other to shoot their portions of the short film. Amidst this, Alia has also been sharing photos of what she has been upto amidst the lockdown and after baking, it looks like she has turned to reading.

The Brahmastra star took to Instagram to share a photo of the current book that she is currently finding her solace in. Alia shared a glimpse of the cover of the book that she is reading currently while being at home amidst the lockdown. Not just this, while sharing the photo of the cover, Alia also turned philosophical and shared a quote by Mason Cooley. The book Alia was reading is titled ‘Small Fry’ and it is penned by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. With this, Alia revealed the activity she is indulging in to keep calm amidst the lockdown.

Alia captioned the photo as, “Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are“ - Mason Cooley.” Meanwhile, on Sunday, Alia and Ranbir joined the country at 9 Pm in lighting a candle in solidarity in India’s fight against Coronavirus. The photo of candles was shared on Instagram by Alia and fans were in awe of it. Amid the lockdown, Alia and Ranbir joined other stars from Indian film industry to shoot a short film titled ‘Family’ that has been completely shot at their respective homes. The concept was loved by fans and it was done for a good cause. On the work front, before the lockdown, Alia was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

