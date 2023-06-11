Alia Bhatt turns cheerleader for Ranbir Kapoor as she gushes over his intense look in Animal pre teaser

Actress Alia Bhatt is often seen cheering for her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor ahead of the release of his films. On Sunday morning, the makers of Ranbir starrer Animal released the Pre-teaser and it stormed the Internet in no time. Ranbir will be seen unveiling his inner beast in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Just like his fans, Alia was also seen gushing over his intense looks in the Pre-teaser.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Pre-teaser

A while ago, Alia took to her Instagram story and shared the pre-teaser with fans. The video begins with Ranbir walking in with an axe in his hand while masked men wait for him. With just a tiny glimpse of his face, the pre-teaser has doubled the excitement amongst the fans. He is seen fighting the masked men single-handedly. What's even more interesting is the background Punjabi number that amps up the vibe. The audience is looking forward to Ranbir's intense and brutal avatar. Alia shared the video with fire and awestruck emojis. Have a look:

Meanwhile, the film also features Rashmika Mandaana, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Anil will be seen playing the role of Ranbir's father while Bobby will reportedly play the antagonist. The makers will release the teaser soon. After Kabir Singh, director Vanga is returning with his second Hindi venture and he has already impressed the audience with the first look and Pre-teaser. Animal is slated to hit theatres on August 11. It will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 at the box office.

Earlier, in an interview, Ranbir spoke about his character in the film. He said that it's something that the audience doesn't expect him to do. He told PTI, "It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it. It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level."

