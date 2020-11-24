Alia Bhatt turns into a kid as she joins children for a game of 'rock, paper, scissors' in THIS video

Alia Bhatt took to social media to drop yet another interesting video where she was seen playing with little kids. The Brahmastra star relived her childhood all over again with little kids.

When it comes to childhood, even stars love to relive the good old times when they were carefree and often, share glimpses of it on social media. However, it seems like is enjoying precious moments with little kids and reliving her childhood again and her recent social media posts point to it. Last night, Alia dropped a video of running around with little kids and enjoying herself. And now, she has yet again dropped a video where she is seen playing a game of 'Rock, paper, scissors' with kids.

In the video, the gorgeous Brahmastra star is seen clad in a pink top as she sits with kids around her and plays a fun game with them. While the full context of the videos is yet to be revealed, seeing Alia turn into a little girl again in the company of kids, has left netizens in awe. The star shared the video on Tuesday morning and expressed what Childhood means to her as she chilled with kids in the video.

Alia wrote, "Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground" Meanwhile, the star has been sharing updates on social media lately. Recently, she shared a photo of spending time with her cat at home and the cute photo left the internet gushing.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's latest video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra with . The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Besides this, she also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

