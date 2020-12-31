Alia Bhatt turns muse for Shaheen as they got out exploring Ranthambore but Masaba’s comment steals the show

Alia Bhatt has flown to Ranthambore to ring in the New Year with beau Ranbir Kapoor and their respective families.

is enjoying a gala time during her vacation in Rathambore and there are no doubts about it. The actress has flown to the destination to ring in the New Year with her family and was also accompanied by beau , his mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well. While the Bhatts and Kapoors are enjoying their time together, they have also been giving glimpses of their happy moments from the vacay on social media. Amid this, Shaheen Bhatt has also shared yet another post on Instagram which is grabbing a lot of attention.

The post featured the Student of The Year actress turning muse for Shaheen as they went out exploring the natural beauty of Ranthambore. Alia was seen wearing her camouflaged jacket along with a stylish poncho. She had completed her look with a woollen headband earwarmer. While her winter glow was unmissable, her expressions were also grabbing a lot of attention. On the other hand, Shaheen also gave it a quirky caption and wrote, “This bird reminds me of someone but I can’t tell who”. Soon designer Masaba Gupta made a witty comment which stole the show. She wrote, “Hahahahah this is aloos resting face for everything.”

Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt’s recent post featuring Alia Bhatt.

To note, ever since Alia has flown to Ranthambore with Ranbir, there have been speculations about the couple getting engaged in the presence of their immediate family and some close friends. However, the rumours were later dismissed by Randhir Kapoor who clarified that Ranbir and Alia are not getting engaged yet.

