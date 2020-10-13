  1. Home
Alia Bhatt turns photographer for BFF Akansha as she gives sneak peek of their fun workout sesh; See PHOTO

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra
After virtually training at home with her trainer amid the Coronavirus pandemic, finally, Alia Bhatt is back to the gym. Seeing her latest photo on Instagram, we can say that she is back to the gym and back to fitness. Taking to Instagram stories, Alia shared a photo of her BFF who is posing with the dumbbell while Alia clicks the photo. Not just Alia and Akansha, Shaheen Bhatt too, joined them for the fitness challenge. Alongside the photo of Alia’s BFF who is lying on the floor, Alia wrote, “Let’s do this.”

A few days back, on Akansha’s birthday, Alia Bhatt’s video had gone viral wherein she was seen recording a video while her bestie cut her birthday cake. Also, on beau Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared the perfect birthday picture of him as he was surrounded by cakes. With a heart emoji, Alia shared a photo of Ranbir and wrote, “Happy Birthday 8”.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, Alia will soon start shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. As for Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, she made her acting debut with Netflix's Guilty co-starring Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir.

