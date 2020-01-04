Alia Bhatt turns a summerian mamacita as she flaunts her chic look in matching separates

Alia Bhatt's latest photo is sure all things chic and classy. Check out her post right here.

is our all time favourite diva, and there is no denying how she has been ruling hearts with everything she brings on the table. Her performances have only been evolving, and the actress has grown as an actor by leaps and bounds. While her work life is definitely on a rise, her personal life too, seems to be going well as she recently returned to Mumbai post her New Year vacay with and Ayan Mukerji.

And earlier today, the actress treated us with a super adorable photo, and well, we just cannot get enough of it, all for the right reasons. Amidst the winter season where everyone is packed with layers of clothes, Alia turned a summer-ian mamacita as she wore checkered separated and tied her hair into a sleek bun. She also had on uber cute sunnies while she posed by a picturesque view.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for not one but multiple films, and out of those, the actress has been working on Sadak 2, her first ever film with father Mahesh Bhatt, and she has also been shooting for Brahmastra, another first with Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, she recently kickstarted the shoot for her first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

