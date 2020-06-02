Alia Bhatt tutors us on how to practise social distancing with some help from sister Shaheen Bhatt

On Tuesday, Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to share a cute little photo with her sister and actress Alia Bhatt and it's a lesson on social distancing.

and sister Shaheen Bhatt's quarantine days during this lockdown period has been a roller coaster ride. With Alia living with her sister and then with beau after his father passed away, the actress has been in and out. And looks like the sisters are following social distancing norms to the T. On Tuesday, Shaheen took to Instagram to share a cute little photo with her sister and actress Alia. In the photo, the siblings can be seen smiling at each other through a windowpane.

Their adorable smiles are the highlight of the photo as they can be seen touching their noses on the pane. Shaheen captioned the photo, "Hi Sweetie." Alia was super prompt in her reply as she replied with a, "Hi sweetie," with multiple kiss emojis. Alia and Shaheen's fans took note of the same and within minutes flooded the comments section. However, we wonder if this picture is a selfie or clicked by a certain someone like Ranbir Kapoor?

Check out Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen's latest photo below:

Since the lockdown began, Shaheen has often shared glimpses of the two or Alia's photos on social media. From Alia pretending to nap with her cat on her bed to cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Shaheen has given Alia's fans a lot to cheer about. Do you think Ranbir Kapoor is the photographer behind this adorable photo of the Bhatt sisters? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

