Alia Bhatt twins with mom Soni as they are back to the bay after her birthday celebration; PICS

Alia Bhatt is a stunning diva and there is no denying this fact. It is always a visual treat for fans to see her whenever she steps out of her house and one thing that is her USP is that the actress slays even in casual attire and looks like a million bucks. Well, she recently celebrated her birthday with her mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in the Maldives. The video shared by the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on the Instagram handle of her birthday celebration was everything love. Today Alia arrived back in town with her mum and sister and was snapped at the airport.

In the pictures, we can spot Alia Bhatt wearing a white sleeveless top over her denim. She held a big off-white tote bag in one hand with a few papers on that hand as well. She sported a no-makeup look and left her hair open. She paired her look with golden earrings and walked towards her car. On the other hand, her sister Shaheen wore a dark green coloured hoodie along with sunglasses and mum Soni looked stunning in a white tee.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her performance in the film is highly appreciated. Apart from this, she will be seen in her first Pan-India film RRR along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn.

Alia Bhatt was also shooting for Karan Johar’s next with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo sat on the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 6 years for this film.

