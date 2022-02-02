Alia Bhatt unveils new poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi; Trailer to be out on February 4

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced his collaboration with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres. While the COVID 19 pandemic did take a toll on the release of the movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi is now finally hitting the theatres on February 25 this year. Needless to say, fans can’t keep calm about it. And to add on to their excitement, Alia has now unveiled a new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi as she has announced the trailer release date of the movie.

In the poster, Alia was dressed in a white saree with red and silver bangles and a pair of silver anklets. She had completed her look with open tresses, big red bindi and kohled eyes with an intense look and she was lying on a cot. In the caption, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress revealed that the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be out on February 4. “Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022,” she wrote.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Gangubai Kathiawadi:

To note, apart from Alia, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also star Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and has Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in intended cameos. Interestingly, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be seen having a box office clash with Ajith Kumar's highly-anticipated action film Valimai which is slated to release on February 24. The movie is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

