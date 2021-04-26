Alia Bhatt urges fans to stay home and be safe; Says ‘It is a time of great uncertainty’

Alia Bhatt has returned from Maldives. She was on vacation with Ranbir Kapoor. Amid the current situation, the actress has shared a post requesting people to stay home.

Actress has just returned from Maldives. She went there with to spend some quality time. The actress recently recovered from COVID 19. She had tested positive and was under home quarantine. The couple enjoyed their vacation to the fullest. However, after returning from the vacay, the first post she shared was on the Coronavirus situation in the country. She has urged all her fans to stay home and be safe as the cases all over the country are increasing.

Taking it to her official Instagram, the Raazi actress shared a post reading, “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information are the need of the hour. We are limited in the terms of what we can do for the infrastructure. But we can do our bit to identify and amplify our relevant information.” India is currently in the second wave of the Coronavirus. There has been a spike in cases across the country. Many states have announced a lockdown.

Recently, a Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah had dedicated a special rap song for the actress. He has shared the video on Instagram. Interestingly, the Highway actress noticed and praised him as it had also gone viral.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi with . The film will release on July 30, 2021, and has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, she and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia also has 's Takht in the pipeline and next will be seen making her Tollywood debut with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

