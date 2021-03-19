Alia Bhatt urges fans to stay safe as Maharashtra records highest ever single day count of COVID cases

As Maharashtra witnesses a hike in COVID 19 cases, Alia Bhatt expresses her concern and asks everyone to stay safe.

The second wave of COVID 19 has begun in India and with that the number of people infected by the deadly virus also on a significant rise. Interestingly, Maharashtra, which had been topping the list of the list COVID 19 positive cases, gave a major red flag today as the state witnessed the highest ever singe day count of COVID 19 cases ever since the pandemic had begun. According to media reports, while the highest daily count in 2020 was 24,886 in Maharashtra, the state had reported 25,883 new cases in a day recently.

Needless to say, this significant rise in the COVID cases have left everyone concerned. Given the crisis situation, has urged everyone to stay safe during the COVID times. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a post regarding the rising number of COVID 19 cases in her Instagram story and asked everyone to be careful during these trying times. She captioned the image as, “Please be safe guys” followed by folded hands emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post as Maharashtra records highest single day count of COVID cases since pandemic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She has been working on Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra with and Amitabh Bachchan. Besides, she will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. This isn’t all. Alia has also been roped in for ’s much talked about period drama Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

